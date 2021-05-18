A BTC ICYMI - China bans financial institutions from offering cryptocurrency services
Info comes via Reuters, the wire citing three industry bodies in a joint statement on Tuesday.
China ban institutions, including banks and online payments channels:
- must not offer clients any service involving cryptocurrency, such as registration, trading, clearing and settlement
Also warned investors against speculative crypto trading
- "Recently, crypto currency prices have skyrocketed and plummeted, and speculative trading of cryptocurrency has rebounded, seriously infringing on the safety of people's property and disrupting the normal economic and financial order"
- virtual currencies "are not supported by real value," their prices are easily manipulated, and trading contracts are not protected by Chinese law
---
The three industry bodies statement cited:
- National Internet Finance Association of China
- China Banking Association
- Payment and Clearing Association of China