A BTC ICYMI: US Treasury calls for crypto transfers over 10K to be reported to the IRS
Greg had this news item on the US Treasury earlier here: Bitcoin moves back below the $40,000 level (and 200 day MA)
Posting for those who may have missed it. This would bring crypto into line with cash:
- as with cash transactions, businesses that receive cryptoassets with a fair market value of more than $10,000 would also be reported
Treasury add:
- Cryptocurrency already poses a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity broadly including tax evasion
BTC Camry:
"But you said there'd be Lambos???"