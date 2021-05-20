A BTC ICYMI: US Treasury calls for crypto transfers over 10K to be reported to the IRS

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Greg had this news item on the US Treasury earlier here: Bitcoin moves back below the $40,000 level (and 200 day MA)

Posting for those who may have missed it. This would bring crypto into line with cash:
  • as with cash transactions, businesses that receive cryptoassets with a fair market value of more than $10,000 would also be reported 
Treasury add:
  • Cryptocurrency already poses a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity broadly including tax evasion
BTC Camry:
"But you said there'd be Lambos???"



