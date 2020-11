A Guggenheim fund may invest up to 10% of assets in bitcoin

Via Bloomberg comes this piece on the Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund:

“The Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund may seek investment exposure to Bitcoin indirectly through investing up to 10% of its net asset value in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust”

Bloomberg citing a filing Friday to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.





That Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares are solely invested in Bitcoin. “Except for its investment in GBTC, the Fund will not invest, directly or indirectly, in cryptocurrencies,”





BTC update: