Australian small loan company to get into crypto trading

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

News from the Wall Street Journal earlier this week ICYMI. 

Zip Co. is a buy-now-pay-later company, essentially providing small loans to consumers to buy products and services now and pay later (buy-now-pay-later ... d'uh).

Zip has plans "related to crypto or the ability to buy and sell shares from the app" (according to Co-Founder Peter Gray)
  • "We're very keen move on this feature and the U.S. in particular might be further advanced than Australia" 
Adds the WSJ:
  • Investor interest in cryptocurrencies is surging
Yes, yes it is. Hence the attraction to get into the space by Zip (and others)

WSJ link here (may be gated)  

BTC update:
