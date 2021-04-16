Australian small loan company to get into crypto trading

News from the Wall Street Journal earlier this week ICYMI.





Zip has plans "related to crypto or the ability to buy and sell shares from the app" (according to Co-Founder Peter Gray)

"We're very keen move on this feature and the U.S. in particular might be further advanced than Australia" Adds the WSJ: Investor interest in cryptocurrencies is surging Yes, yes it is. Hence the attraction to get into the space by Zip (and others)

Zip Co. is a buy-now-pay-later company, essentially providing small loans to consumers to buy products and services now and pay later (buy-now-pay-later ... d'uh).