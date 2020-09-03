Bitcoin also getting hammered in trading today





Looking at the daily chart above, the price low did test swing levels going back to February of this year. The February high price reached $10,522. The high price in June reached $10,428. In July, those swing highs were broken. In early August the corrective low stalled ahead of those levels at $10,546. Today's low reached $10,469.38- within those swing levels.





There is some buying against the support level. The price is now down $667 as I type.





Going forward, if the swing area between $10,428 and $10,546 is able to hold support, the buyers are still in control. If the level is broken however and the rising 100 day moving average at $10,226.47 is also broken, that could lead to further selling in the Cryptocurrency.

