Bitcoin buyers try to make a stand at $60,000 after fall to the lows of the week

The ETF mania is looking like a bust





Bitcoin is having a rough day, down 4% and briefly touching $60,000.





It's been a case of easy-come, easy-go on the US bitcoin ETF. The launch has been a success by any measure but all the owners of it are underwater now and that's more likely to create selling pressure than buying.





That said, this is a market that loves big round numbers so the buyers could make a stand at $60,0000. The low so far was almost $60K on the dot and there's been a $700 pop.













