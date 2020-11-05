Bitcoin catches a bid. Trades at the highest level since January 2018
Test $15,000 levelThe price of bitcoin (using Coinbase price chart), has pushed higher and trades at the highest level since January 11, 2018. The price high moved up to $14,988, just a short of the $15,000 level. The current price is trading at $14,900 which is up about $891 on the day.
There has been a resurgence of interest in a bitcoin as a currency alternative. The global uncertainty has traders also interested in putting some risk into the digital currency as a hedge.
Technically, back on October 19, the price moved back above the 50% retracement level of the move down from the all-time 2017 high price at $11,513.50. Since that time the price has risen about 30%.