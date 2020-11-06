Bitcoin continues its run to the upside

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Cryptocurrency

Up $400 on the Coinbase exchange

The price of bitcoin is continued its moved to the upside. In the process, the price is moving further away from the $15,000 level. The price trades at the highest level since January 2017.

The low today was at $15,207.16. The high price reached $15,977.67. The current price is trading around $15,649.

Flight to safety flows in the digital currency?

With all the stuff out there including Covid, elections, voter fraud, Brexit, investors have been pushing into the digital currency. The prices is up around 59% from the September low.
