Bitcoin continues the consolidation below $50,000

Bitcoin rebounds from two week low





Bitcoin fell as low as $44,150 earlier today but has bounced back to $47,180, down 1.75% on the day.





For all the drama in bonds and stocks in the latter part of this week, bitcoin has been relatively stable (at least by bitcoin standards). This is the third day around $47K.





I view this as a healthy consolidation overall but I have been hearing a lot more about alt-coins in the past week or so. I get the sense that some of the marginal money is going there rather than into BTC, which is a headwind.

