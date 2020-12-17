Bitcoin continues to surge, breaches $23,000 for the first time

Bitcoin nears 10% gains on the day now

The break to an all-time high above $20,000 overnight is continuing to fuel further gains in Bitcoin, as price now takes out the $23,000 mark. As the euphoria continues, who is to really say when this will stop.





As much as the fundamentals may not make sense in Bitcoin, as a trader one is surely to be fascinated and captivated by the sheer dynamics driving the move.





I continue to stick with my conviction from early last month when viewing Bitcoin. It isn't so much so a fundamental trade but one that errs more to the side of human psychology and an assessment of risk-taking tendencies in such a market environment.





At the end of the day, you're at the mercy of the whales when 'trading' Bitcoin.

That is in part why many hedge funds are also showing interest as of late.



