Bitcoin down 4% as the bounce earlier in the week fizzles

Bitcoin falls by 4% to near $33,000









Today is yet another day as the bounce earlier this week fizzles completely in a 4% drop towards $33,000 currently. There is some minor support closer to $32,000 but the important psychological level is that $30,000 level to the downside.







It is but anyone's guess which side of this range price will break but when it does come, expect a violent and sharp move to follow and the trade is to go with it - if one has the appetite to embrace the volatility in cryptos that is.

The technicals dictate that Bitcoin is very much trapped between $30,000 and $40,000 right now and unless we see some push beyond those extremes, it is going to be tough to interpret any of the volatile moves in between.