Crypto wobbles continue following the slide in the previous 48 hours or so.





BTC back to early January levels after hitting 40K+ in the second week of this month.





Opinions on it are a dime-a-dozen:

Guggenheim CIO Scott Minerd (he has tipped it goes to $400K) says he thinks BTC has topped temporarily & a retrace to $20,000 is possible.

