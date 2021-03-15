Bitcoin extends pullback from record high over the weekend

Author: Justin Low | Category: Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin falls further below $55,000 after pushing to a record high near $62,000 over the weekend

Bitcoin
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
As always with most major milestones that Bitcoin tends to hit, the volatility swings that follow can be pretty brutal and we are already seeing a plunge from $60,000 to levels just under $55,000 today as price falls by more than 9%.

As much as it is a wild time in the market in general, cryptocurrencies are still among the most volatile assets out there and this is yet another example.

That said, unless institutional interest abates - which doesn't look like it - then this perhaps is setting up for another potential dip buying opportunity for the HODLers.

As Adam also pointed out on Saturday, there's also still a lot of FOMO involved too among retailers and that is another psychological factor to consider in all of this.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose