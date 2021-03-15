Bitcoin extends pullback from record high over the weekend

Bitcoin falls further below $55,000 after pushing to a record high near $62,000 over the weekend

As always with most major milestones that Bitcoin tends to hit, the volatility swings that follow can be pretty brutal and we are already seeing a plunge from $60,000 to levels just under $55,000 today as price falls by more than 9%.





As much as it is a wild time in the market in general, cryptocurrencies are still among the most volatile assets out there and this is yet another example.





That said, unless institutional interest abates - which doesn't look like it - then this perhaps is setting up for another potential dip buying opportunity for the HODLers.





As Adam also pointed out on Saturday, there's also still a lot of FOMO involved too among retailers and that is another psychological factor to consider in all of this.



