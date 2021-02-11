Bitcoin extends to a new all time high, but backs off

New high reached at $48,373

The the price of bitcoin has extended to a new all time high at $48,373. That

took out the high from Tuesday at $48,204.









Looking at the hourly chart, the price did correct off of that Tuesday high and sniffed near its 100 hour moving average (blue line), but still bottomed a bit a ways from that bullish above/bearish below barometer. The pair also bottom near the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the February 7 low at $43,939.86.





Now not is all so bullish as the new high has found some sellers and the price currently trades lower at $47,600. That is still up around $2580 on the day, but getting back above the $48,000 level will make traders a little bit more comfortable that they didn't just by the high.

