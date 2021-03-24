Bitcoin gets a little pop higher as Elon Musk endorses buying a Tesla with the cryptocurrency

Bitcoin jumps up from $54,700 to $55,500 on Musk's tweets





That said, the slightly jump is hardly noticeable given the volatility surrounding Bitcoin itself when you look at how price action has been playing out recently.





Elon Musk's tweets:





You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin.



Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly. Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency.

He's also reassuring HODLers that in no way are they converting the Bitcoins received into fiat currency. So, there's that I guess.



