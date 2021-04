Bitcoin up 3% today





wrote last month about bitcoin's habit of rallying on Saturday's and today that was the case again. It's up 3.1% to $60,156 today and touched as high as $61,218.





It had shown some softness in the middle of last week and fell to as low as $55,400 but now looks like it's gearing up for a run at new all-time highs.







Note the series of higher lows on the chart -- a great sign in a bull market.