Bitcoin gets closer to the all-time high. Up nearly $1000 on the day

While gold slumps, bitcoin surges

The price of bitcoin on the coin base exchange is up nearly $1000 on the day to $19,400 The high for the day reached $19,423.  

The surge higher today takes the price of the digital currency closer to its all-time high price from December 2017 at $19,891.99 on the Coinbase exchange.  The price of the digital currency is up nearly 100% from the September lows.  

Meanwhile Gold continues to slump with it testing its 200 day moving average at $1796. The low for gold has reached $1801.72. Traders are selling gold buying bitcoin.

Drilling to the hourly chart below, the price today moved above the high from last week at $18,980. Stay above that level is more bullish going forward.  A move below could see some profit taking but buyers are still firmly in control. 

On the topside, a trendline connecting highs cuts across near $19572.  Getting above it and the all time high opens up a run toward the magical $20,000 level

Bitcoin on the hourly chart
