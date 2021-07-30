Bitcoin heads into the weekend trading with the price staying just below its 100 day MA

100 day MA at 40162.95

The price of Bitcoin is heading toward the weekend trading with the price hanging just below it's 100 day MA. That MA currently comes in at $40162.95. A move above that level going forward would look to the June 15 high at $41341.57. Above that, and traders will look toward the 38.2% of the move down from the April high. That level comes in at $42464. Finally the 200 day MA is up at $44675.





Stay below the 100 day MA level, and the bias remains more bearish for the digital currency and within the range between $28600 and the 100 day MA at $40163. .