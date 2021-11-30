Bitcoin is so far proving to be an omicron safe haven

Fear and stimulus fight to a standstill

It's been a wild ride in many asset classes since the omicron story went mainstream on Friday but bitcoin is basically where it was a week ago at $57,800.





It's down 1% today and went on a 10% round trip but by bitcoin's wild standards, that's hardly volatility at all. The 100-day moving average appears to be providing support along with the old high from September.





Any time an asset can hold up in a volatile time, it adds value. Bitcoin crumbled at the start of the pandemic to a low of $3820 in a punishing drop but so far it's holding up much better in this round.





