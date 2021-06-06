Bitcoin has rebounded a little from its low under US$35K over the weekend (Goldman Sachs, China)

On Saturday Goldman Sachs mentioned in a client research note BTC was not a fovurite of institutions:

"We held two CIO roundtable sessions earlier this week, which were attended by 25 CIOs from various long-only and hedge funds"

"Their most favorite is Growth style but least favorite is Bitcoin"

Bolding mine 'cause those are the words that fingers are pointing it as a trigger for the BTC fall under $35K. Attribution also towards China, where Weibo suspended some crypto-related accounts on Sunday. further adding to concerns that there may be a further crackdown on the industry in China. Weibo's pages for the suspended accounts now contain messages indicating

the accounts have been reported for violations of laws, regulations or Weibo rules.







