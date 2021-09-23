Bitcoin jumps after twitter says users will be able to tip with crypto

Author: Adam Button | Category: Cryptocurrency

CoinDesk report

Bitcoin has quickly climbed to $44,600 from $43,800 after a report saying that starting today twitter uses on iOS will be able to connect to third-party bitcoin tipping services.

That's an interesting use case for twitter because it's a global platform and tipping with it in small amounts avoid FX fees. Though I'm unclear on potential deposit/withdrawal features on the iOS tipping apps.

