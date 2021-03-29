Bitcoin jumps as Visa is reportedly said to allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency

Reuters reports on the matter





Visa is said that on Monday, it will allow the use of cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network. The report headline may be a bit of a stretch since this actually only covers USDC.





However, Visa's acceptance of the stablecoin in general - this one is pegged to the US dollar and runs on Ethereum and Algorand blockchain - is a positive sign for the rest of the cryptocurrency industry at least.





Bitcoin has jumped from $56,250 to just above $57,000 on the headlines.



