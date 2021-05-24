Bitcoin moves closer to $40,000

200 day moving average just above the $40,000 level





Just above the $40,000 level at $40,400 is the 200 day moving average. Getting back above that level would kick more of the bias back into the favor of the buyers.









Helping the move to the upside is that Elon Musk tweeted that he spoke with American bitcoin minors, and they committed to publishing current and planned renewable usage. He described the conversations as potentially promising.





Musk said that he would not accept bitcoin for payment for his cars due to the energy consumption needed to mine the coins. That added fuel to the downward bitcoin bias.





the price of bitcoin is moving to a new session high $39,700. That is up sharply from the low today of $33,651, and gets closer to the $40,000 level.