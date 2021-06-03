Bitcoin nears one-week high but buyers still have much to prove to sustain the bounce

Bitcoin moves up to $38,898 on the day









That said, any fresh spark for a renewed upside push on the latest bounce still needs to clear the $40,000 level as well as the 200-day moving average (blue line) @ $41,475 otherwise it is unlikely to be sustained - at least from a technical perspective.





There are still a lot of contrasting voices in the crypto space at the moment but I'll leave it to the charts to tell the story, for now.

That is the highest level since 28 May as buyers look to be forming a base close to the 50.0 retracement level of the big picture upswing in Bitcoin, around $34,378.