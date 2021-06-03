Bitcoin nears one-week high but buyers still have much to prove to sustain the bounce

Author: Justin Low | Category: Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin moves up to $38,898 on the day

Bitcoin D1 03-06
That is the highest level since 28 May as buyers look to be forming a base close to the 50.0 retracement level of the big picture upswing in Bitcoin, around $34,378.

That said, any fresh spark for a renewed upside push on the latest bounce still needs to clear the $40,000 level as well as the 200-day moving average (blue line) @ $41,475 otherwise it is unlikely to be sustained - at least from a technical perspective.

There are still a lot of contrasting voices in the crypto space at the moment but I'll leave it to the charts to tell the story, for now.
