Bitcoin rebounds to $49,000 as Citi report gets traction

Bitcoin at the highest since last Monday





Bitcoin is up 8% today to $49,054 in a big rebound from Friday's low of $43,016.





All the headlines today are about a Citigroup report talking about a tipping point in adoption of crypto.





"In a search for yield and alternative assets, investors are drawn to Bitcoin's inflation hedging properties and it is recognized as a source of 'digital gold' due to its finite supply. Specific enhancements to exchanges, trading, data, and custody services are increasing and being revamped to accommodate the requirements of institutional investors."

...



"There are a host of risks and obstacles that stand in the way of Bitcoin progress. But weighing these potential hurdles against the opportunities leads to the conclusion that Bitcoin is at a tipping point and we could be at the start of massive transformation of cryptocurrency into the mainstream."







Read it here:







