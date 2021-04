Bitcoin with its second spike higher in three days

The ebb and flow of bitcoin is a wild ride. It's spiked above $56,000 from $54,000 in the past hour. We saw a similar spike earlier this week that was sold hard.





It would be positive if prices could get above that weekly spike, which topped out just shy of $56,500. Beyond that are a series of highs stretching to $57,500 that could pose a technical challenge.