Bitcoin rises above $50,000 as it shakes off worries elsewhere

Bitcoin up 7.5% today





Bitcoin is showing itself to be a solid store of value, at least for today.





It's up $3612 to $51,047 after touching as high as $52,666. There is a significant amount of ongoing volatility in the bond market and elsewhere but the driver in bitcoin is likely the overall pickup in speculative activity as we've seen in meme stocks this week.





Technically, the picture is improving with today's rise to the best levels since Feb 25.

