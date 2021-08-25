Bitcoin rises back toward $49,000

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Cryptocurrency

Digital currency up about $1000 or 2.11%

The price of bitcoin has moved up about $1000 from yesterday's close or 2.08%. The price is currently trading at $48,722 that's up $990.99.

Looking at the hourly chart, the price corrected off of the August 23 high down toward the 50% midpoint of the move up from the August 19 low. That level comes in at $47,248.83. The low price today reached $47,100 – just below that level before bouncing back higher. The move to the upside has now taken the price back toward its 100 hour moving average currently at $49,040.74. 

A move above the 100 hour moving average  would increase the bullish bias.

