Bitcoin sliding just under $62K. Comments out of Twitter on volatility as a reason not to invest in crypto for now.
The Wall Street Journal have this piece up with comments from Ned Segal, chief financial officer of Twitter.
- Investing some of Twitter Inc.'s corporate cash in crypto assets such as bitcoin "doesn't make sense right now"
- "We [would] have to change our investment policy and choose to own assets that are more volatile,"
- the company prefers to hold less volatile assets such as securities on its balance sheet
WSJ interview with Segal on Monday.
Also, from China, the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) with a statement saying cryptocurrency mining is extremely harmful. China has been on the warpath against crypto mining for months now.
BTC/USD backing it up a little: