Bitcoin slump extends to the lowest levels of the month

Author: Adam Button | Category: Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin on the defensive

Is it time to start worrying about Bitcoin? I don't think it is but it's a question worth asking with prices down almost 3% today to $18,288.

It's the second day of selling and third day of declines in the past four.

The latest rally in Bitcoin really hasn't grabbed the public's attention the way I thought it might. That said, a it may only be a matter of time.

It's natural to see a period of consolidation near the old all-times. Those have been narrowly broken but given the wide ranges in pricing back in 2017, you can make a good argument that it hasn't definitively broken to a new high.

So call this some consolidation after a long run-up and before a breakout. That we haven't seen a larger pullback or rising volatility is a good sign for the bulls.

