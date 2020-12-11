Bitcoin slumps below $18,000 as the pause continues

Third foray in as many days below $18,000





A familiar pattern has played out in the past three days of Bitcoin trading: It falls below $18,000 and then buyers appear to quickly bid it back up.





On Wednesday, it got as low as $17,650 before the buyers took over. Yesterday it hit $17,914 and today it hit $17,894.





Technicians don't like triple bottoms because it means that the double bottom failed to inspire a rally. Every time you go back to the well, the odds increase that you will have to go deeper to find water.





So take this as a negative sign.





I'm disappointed that we didn't see a continuation of the rally after the climb to $1900 followed by the swift drop to $1600. I thought that was enough of a dip to inspire a sustained rally through the all time highs.





The message through isn't particularly bearish though. For now it just means a longer period of consolidation in the $16,000-$20,000 range.





