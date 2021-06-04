Bitcoin stays on the defensive after Elon Musk's tweet earlier in the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: Cryptocurrency

Falling out of love?

Cryptocurrencies are not having a good day so far following Elon Musk's cryptic "heartbreak" tweet involving Bitcoin earlier in the day here.

Bitcoin is down over 5% just below $37,000 currently but the technicals arguably paint a better picture as to how price action is developing in recent weeks.

Bitcoin
While there was some encouragement to the latest bounce earlier this week, it didn't really change anything from a technical perspective.

Buyers still need to get back above $40,000 and the 200-day moving average (blue line) to even have a shot of regaining any upside momentum and they are falling short again today - not helped of course by Musk's erratic behaviour on Twitter.

That said, there is also seemingly a floor around the 50.0 retracement level @ $34,378 so look out for that on the daily close for any confirmation of a break lower.

Otherwise, the volatility looks set to continue within this space until either buyers or sellers give way eventually.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose