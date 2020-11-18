Bitcoin sees a quick drop after breaching $18,000 earlier
Bitcoin falls to the lows for the day just below $17,300
The market never moves in a straight line but with Bitcoin, pretty much anything goes when you really want to try and describe what is happening.
The easy line of thinking is that after the parabolic move has taken out another target, some profit-taking is due with the early buyers offloading some of their "stock".
When you realise that there are a lot of people starting to pay attention to cryptos again, that is when you know things are getting a bit icky.