Bitcoin sees a quick drop after breaching $18,000 earlier

Bitcoin falls to the lows for the day just below $17,300





The easy line of thinking is that after the parabolic move has taken out another target, some profit-taking is due with the early buyers offloading some of their "stock".







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

When you realise that there are a lot of people starting to pay attention to cryptos again, that is when you know things are getting a bit icky.

The market never moves in a straight line but with Bitcoin, pretty much anything goes when you really want to try and describe what is happening.