Bitcoin surge on Musk tweet

A tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday indicating his firm will be ac cepting BTC transactions once it confirms there is reasonable clean energy usage by miners.

"When there's confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions"





The background to this is TSLA stopped taking BTC back in mid-May due to concerns over how mining contributes to climate change.





BTC/USD has hit highs above US$39K as I update: BTC/USD has hit highs above US$39K as I update:



