Bitcoin surges to new session highs. Up 4.1%.

Test 100/200 hour MA

The price of Bitcoin is on a run to the upside. It currently trades up around $14300 and $36,180. That is a gain of 4.16%.





The high price just reached $36,454.59. The low price was down at $32,359.20.









Looking at the hourly chart above, the price rise has taken the price back up to test its 100 and 200 hour moving averages. The 100 hour moving average is currently at $36,161.92. The 200 hour moving averages at $36,880.04. A move above those levels would tilt the bias more to the upside. Staying below, keeps the shorter-term sellers more in control despite the rise higher.





Key test for both the buyers and sellers.