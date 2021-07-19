Bitcoin survives the weekend but the pressure is still on

Bitcoin stays in a precarious spot to start the new week

Essentially, nothing has changed for Bitcoin since my last post here





It is down 1.5% on the day, keeping below $32,000 but added downside pressure is still hard to come by as the $30,000 level still holds for the time being.





The series of lower highs, lower lows continues to dictate that sellers are in control and even though Bitcoin may have survived the weekend, the fight is far from over.





The pressure is still on as price holds close to the lows for the day with sellers looking for a nudge towards testing the $30,000 mark. That will be a key test and one to watch in case it materialises in the sessions/days ahead for Bitcoin.



