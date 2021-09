BTC/USD has lost around $1000 in the past half hour or so.

Its back under $43,300 but still well above the lows it hit late last week on the China crypto news:









For all the true believers, feel free to post in the comments that BTC is up over the past decade or so. Its always good for the LOLs. I guess if I posted every day that "BTC is up for the decade" I could just cut and paste that. Might be worth a shot!