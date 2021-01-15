Bitcoin tumbles. Down over 10% on the day

Looking at the hourly chart, the price has accelerated to the downside after breaking back below its 200 hour moving average at $37,599 and then its 100 day moving average at $36,030. Stay below those levels tilts the bias more to the downside from a technical perspective. The next major downside target comes in at $32,684.57 where the 38.2% retracement is currently found (there were lows near that level on Tuesday and Wednesday).





A week ago, the price settled at $40,652. With the current price around $34,500 that represents a 15.13% decline. The low for the week reached just above the $30,000 level at $30,100 on Monday. That level was also just above the 50% retracement of the same move higher from the December 11 low at $29,811.24. At the low, the price had move down some -28.3% from the high.







Sellers back in control below the hourly moving averages. Market volatility remains extremely high.

