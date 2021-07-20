Bitcoin under pressure below the $30,000 mark

Things could get even uglier





Bitcoin is trading just below $30,000 for the first time in almost a month as sellers are trying to establish a fresh leg lower amid the recent series of lower highs, lower lows.





From a technical perspective, a daily close below $30,000 would be a major blow for Bitcoin optimists and will create a good base for an extended downside move.





There is still some line of support around the $28,732 to $28,800 region and that is where buyers may put up the last stand. The 38.2 retracement level comes next @ $27,175 but below that, one can argue that it is pretty much free fall for Bitcoin thereafter.