Bitcoin under pressure below the $30,000 mark

Author: Justin Low | Category: Cryptocurrency

Things could get even uglier

Bitcoin
Bitcoin is trading just below $30,000 for the first time in almost a month as sellers are trying to establish a fresh leg lower amid the recent series of lower highs, lower lows.

From a technical perspective, a daily close below $30,000 would be a major blow for Bitcoin optimists and will create a good base for an extended downside move.

There is still some line of support around the $28,732 to $28,800 region and that is where buyers may put up the last stand. The 38.2 retracement level comes next @ $27,175 but below that, one can argue that it is pretty much free fall for Bitcoin thereafter.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose