Bitcoin weekend update: Tested towards US$60K, currently circa $58.3K
BTC/USD has had an active range weekend of trade.
Towards the end of last week it recovered ground and over the weekend traded at one point to $60,000.
Updating now, its under $58,500:
El Salvador was back in the crypto news this weekend,
- El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced that his government will build an ocean-side “Bitcoin City” at the base of a volcano
- A bond offering would happen in 2022 entirely in Bitcoin
- 60 days after financing was ready, construction would begin