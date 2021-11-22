Bitcoin weekend update: Tested towards US$60K, currently circa $58.3K

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

BTC/USD has had an active range weekend of trade.

Towards the end of last week it recovered ground and over the weekend traded at one point to $60,000. 

Updating now, its under $58,500:
El Salvador was back in the crypto news this weekend, 
  • El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced that his government will build an ocean-side “Bitcoin City” at the base of a volcano
  • A bond offering would happen in 2022 entirely in Bitcoin
  • 60 days after financing was ready, construction would begin


