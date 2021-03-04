Bitcoin tries to hold MA support. Key levels for the technical bias.

100/200 hour MAs at $48549 and $48,169 respectively.

The price of bitcoin has said a lot of up and down action in trading today. The digital currency is currently trading down around $-1400 and $49,560. The the low for the day reached $48,562.15. The hi reached $51,798.33.









Technically, at the lows, the price got close to the hourly moving averages. The current 100 hour moving average is at $48,549.58. The 200 hour moving averages at $48,169. If the buyers are to hold onto control, staying above those moving average lines would keep the buyers in play. Move below, and the sellers take back more control in the intermediate-term.