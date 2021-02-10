BOC's Lane says private sector digital currencies are deeply flawed

Comment from the Bank of Canada deputy governor

  • Pandemic has accelerated BOC's work to prepare for a digital currency
  • Such a currency would be issued only if and when time is right, it's by no means a foregone conclusion
  • Key factors to consider would be tipping point where use of cash sharply declined and because private sector offerings are deeply flawed
  • Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin don't have a plausible claim to be a money of the future, recent spike looks more like a speculative mania
  • Serious privacy concerns remain about stablecoins
Criticizing stablecoins on privacy concerns may turn out to be a very rich position if/when central banks launch digital currencies. Governments will no doubt be watching and harvesting data.

