BTC losing a little ground - reports that Amazon will not be accepting Bitcoin this year
Speculation has been rampant on Amazon accepting crypto.
On Friday last week media reported on an Amazon job listing for a crypto specialist:
Other reports said the firm would be accepting Bitcoin as early as 2022 ... Amazon is now denying this.
BTC is swinging about on the denial, trading down. Here is a 1-minute candle chart (available at our website, the widget is here) showing how the latest news impacted on price:
ps. TSLA has reported a Bitcoin-related impairment of US$23m