BTC losing a little ground - reports that Amazon will not be accepting Bitcoin this year

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Speculation has been rampant on Amazon accepting crypto.    

On Friday last week media reported on an Amazon job listing for a crypto specialist:
Other reports said the firm would be accepting Bitcoin as early as 2022 ... Amazon is now denying this.

BTC is swinging about on the denial, trading down. Here is a 1-minute candle chart (available at our website, the widget is here) showing how the latest news impacted on price:  

Speculation has been rampant on Amazon accepting crypto.    
ps. TSLA has reported a Bitcoin-related impairment of US$23m

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose