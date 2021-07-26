BTC losing a little ground - reports that Amazon will not be accepting Bitcoin this year

Speculation has been rampant on Amazon accepting crypto.

On Friday last week media reported on an Amazon job listing for a crypto specialist:

Other reports said the firm would be accepting Bitcoin as early as 2022 ... Amazon is now denying this.





BTC is swinging about on the denial, trading down. Here is a 1-minute candle chart (available at our website, the widget is here ) showing how the latest news impacted on price:





ps. TSLA has reported a Bitcoin-related impairment of US$23m