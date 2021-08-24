ICYMI - Citi is considering offering bitcoin futures trading to some institutional clients

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Reuters had the report Tuesday, saying Citigroup,  citing increased demand in the cryptocurrency space, is considering offering bitcoin futures trading for some institutional clients. 

Another sign of mainstream adoption of crypto ... 

Link here to the Reuters piece. 

BTC update:
