Coinbase valued at $90bn in private auction transactions

Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange that will go pub;lic soon.

Via Bloomberg comes the report that:

shares in the company changed hands at a roughly $90 billion value last week

That valuation is based on $350 a share, the price the stock was trading at on the Nasdaq Private Market auction that ended last Thursday

Bloomberg citing unnamed people familiar.













ps. This news was out a while ago, just an update, Meanwhile, BTC back at its Monday high: