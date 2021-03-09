Coinbase valued at $90bn in private auction transactions

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange that will go pub;lic soon.

Via Bloomberg comes the report that:
  • shares in the company changed hands at a roughly $90 billion value last week
  • That valuation is based on $350 a share, the price the stock was trading at on the Nasdaq Private Market auction that ended last Thursday
Bloomberg citing unnamed people familiar.


ps. This news was out a while ago, just an update, Meanwhile, BTC back at its Monday high:
