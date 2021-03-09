Coinbase valued at $90bn in private auction transactions
Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange that will go pub;lic soon.
Via Bloomberg comes the report that:
- shares in the company changed hands at a roughly $90 billion value last week
- That valuation is based on $350 a share, the price the stock was trading at on the Nasdaq Private Market auction that ended last Thursday
Bloomberg citing unnamed people familiar.
