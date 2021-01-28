Crypto exchange Coinbase is planning to go public - via direct listing

Coinbase is the biggest exchange for cryptocurrency in the U.S.,

  • said Thursday it plans to go public through a direct listing
  • last month it filed a draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a public offering
BTC update:

ps. Direct listings differ from traditional initial public offerings 
  • companies take shares to the stock market directly
  • in a more traditional IPO floats are promoted by investment banks
  • Direct listing isn't as common as traditional IPOs

