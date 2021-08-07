Crypto is having a good weekend, ETH is above US$3,000

Ethereum had its update last week (Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559,); it was headed higher in the days and weeks leading into it and its gained since:


4HR candles:
Bitcoin, too, getting ahead; circa US$44K as I post.

As usual there is a bit of a scramble for narrative, Musk tweeted this:
  • Agreed, this is not the time to pick technology winners or losers in cryptocurrency technology. There is no crisis that compels hasty legislation.
I bolded the bit catching the eye of some folks. Musk would be unlikely to be urging hasty legislation but there you go. 

