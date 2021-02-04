Dogecoin jumps by nearly 60% on Elon Musk tweets

Author: Justin Low | Category: Cryptocurrency

To the moon?

It may be all a publicity stunt at the end of the day but as the saying goes, there is no such thing as bad publicity no matter how things play out.

Elon Musk is out with a series of tweets in the past hour, starting off with "Doge" and then following it up with a picture of himself as Rafiki lifting Simba (with the Doge symbol superimposed on it). And then now he tweets out: Dogecoin is the people's crypto

And price is up by nearly 60% on the back of that. Wild.

