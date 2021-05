It is what it is

Here's what's new in meme cryptocurrencies:





Doge is up 8% in the past 24 hours to 0.411077. It was a 48-cents before this week's crypto rout.





Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve will issue a report in the summer on a US digital currency. He said it's important for any central bank digital currency to complement, not replace, cash and bank deposits.