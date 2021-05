Elon Musk's tweets move markets

Elon is saying here that Tesla isn't selling its bitcoin.

Of course, they're still going to have to mark it to market in Q2 results.





For bitcoin and crypto, it's good news that they aren't panic selling like so many are today.



Then again, if Elon was playing some kind of 4D chess, he wouldn't have started this rout. More likely is that he's flailing around, just like everyone else.